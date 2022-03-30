Kejriwal terms ‘Rozgar’ Budget as ‘historic’ for country

The AAP government’s Rs 75,800 crore ‘Rozgar’ Budget for the financial year 2022-23 was passed by the Delhi Assembly today.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly during the discussion of the ‘Rozgaar Budget’, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “The budget presented in this assembly is no ordinary document. It is a historic step towards transforming this country.

Not one government in the history of independent India, be it in the Centre or a state, has had the courage to present a Rozgaar Budget. This problem is not new. It has prevailed ever since independence.”

“But employment is an issue that has always been limited to election campaign promises and speeches and has never been talked of later, ” he said.

Mr Kejriwal said this is the first time that a government has actually taken a resolve to deliver and empower its youth through employment.

“Some days back, an honest government was voted to power. AAP formed its government and among its first announced creation of 25,000 government jobs and regularisation of 35,000 employees,” he said.

“Back here in Delhi, we’ve committed ourselves to provide 20 lac jobs in the next 5 years. This was no poll promise, but it is important to realise that no party even dares to make this statement during election campaigning as well. Not even in UP or Bihar do parties promise this despite the populations they have,” Kejriwal said.

“We have formulated an elaborate plan to ensure that this announcement converts into reality very soon. The youth is so happy with this announcement not just in Delhi but across India. This is because of how we lead by example,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Addressing the members at Delhi Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, “The public of Delhi gave realistic solutions and the Delhi government adopted them in the budget.”

“In this budget we have spoken about creating 20 lakh new jobs in the next 5 years and everyone knows that CM Arvind Kejriwal delivers on what he commits,” he said.

Sisodia on March 26 had presented in the Delhi Assembly what he termed the ‘Rozgaar Budget’ 2022-23 which among other things aims to create 20 lakh new jobs in the national capital in the next five years.