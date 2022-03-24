Kejriwal meets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann & AAP’s 5 new RS MPs

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as well as the party’s 5 new Rajya Sabha MPs.

Kejriwal congratulated AAP’s new MPs on the new role and directed them to devote themselves towards public welfare. All of the new Rajya Sabha MPs assured Kejriwal of putting in their best efforts to live up to the expectations of the public during the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor held a meeting with the Punjab Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MPs–Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, and Sanjeev Arora at his residence in Delhi.

Congratulating them on their new responsibilities, Kejriwal said, “We all have to live up to the expectations of the people together. We all have to work day and night for the people of this country. We have to make sure that we remember our goal of fulfilling the dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

During the meeting, the Punjab Chief Minister as well as the new MPs assured Kejriwal of putting in their best efforts to live up to the expectations of the people and said that they will always stay among the public and work for their good.