Arvind Kejriwal government stands firm in support of Covid warriors, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia handing over a “Samman Rashi” of Rs one crore to the family of Covid Warrior, Kamlesh Devi.

Kaml Devi was employed as a sanitation worker at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital who sacrificed her life during the pandemic while serving the patients at the hospital.

To honour her sacrifice, Sisodia handed over the cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family and said, “The country salutes the sacrifice of these brave COVID warriors. The Kejriwal government took a pledge to take care of the families of the martyred COVID warriors and will always stand with their families in every situation.”

Sisodia said, “during the COVID pandemic, doctors, paramedical staff and sanitation workers fought with the pandemic as frontline warriors. Our COVID warriors risked their lives to get Delhi out of this crisis and stood as an important support system to the infected people as well as the government. The Kejriwal Government will support the families of martyred COVID warriors in every possible situation. We salute the spirit of the COVID warriors. Though this amount cannot compensate for the loss of the families, but we hope, it will definitely help them stand again and have a dignified life.”

The Kejriwal Government has so far handed over the Samman Rashi of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 30 COVID warriors who sacrificed their lives while serving the people during the pandemic.