Kejriwal dedicates 150 electric buses to people of Delhi

A total of 150 electric buses hit Delhi’s roads after being flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today.

The Chief Minister travelled in Delhi’s new e-bus fleet from IP Depot to Rajghat Depot on this occasion.

Notably, Delhiites can enjoy free travel in all e-buses till May 26th.

Kejriwal stated, “150 more electric buses to be added by next month; Delhi to boast of 2,000 new e-buses and 600-700 CNG buses by next year. A huge leap in Delhi’s fight against pollution; certain that Delhi’s pollution levels will fall as and when e-buses are inducted. Dedicating 3 electric bus depots developed with a Rs 150 crore investment to Delhiites today; working on developing more depots.”

He said, “Delhi’s fleet has now crossed 7,200 buses, this is the highest increase in the history of Delhi, there were never so many buses on the roads of Delhi to date.”

“We aim to transform Delhi’s bus fleet into an all-electric fleet; trying our best to induct only electric buses. Whenever you travel in an electric bus, do post your selfie on social media with #IrideEbus to participate in the contest and spread the word,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “I am seeing CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dreams come true as I witness the transformation of Delhi every day. While you’re enjoying a ride, also take a selfie, post it and be a part of Delhi’s EV revolution and grab a chance to win an iPad.”