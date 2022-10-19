Kejriwal calls on PM to work together to improve schools across country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the schools and education system across the country.

Offering his government’s expertise to improve the schools, Kejriwal said they could use it to transform the schools completely.

“PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years,” Kejriwal said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let’s do it together for the country”.

In an earlier tweet in the morning, while sharing PM Modi’s photo sitting in a school room, Kejriwal said: “I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years.”

Kejriwal’s remark came after PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, visited a school in Gandhinagar and interacted with students.