Jain: Covid restrictions might be eased very soon

Speaking about the covid situation in the capital on Saturday Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in Covid-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the cases decline to touch 15,000.

He reiterated that the hospitalisation rate has stabilized in Delhi.

He said Delhi is expected to record around 20,000 cases on Saturday, less than Friday’s figure of 24,383.

On Thursday, there were 28,867 cases recorded in Delhi, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We can say that Delhi has reached a peak in terms of cases. Cases have started slowing down. Let’s see when the decline happens,” he told.