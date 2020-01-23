Two people were held and a gang was busted by the Delhi Excise Department for supplying non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) in a South-Delhi farm house, officials said on Thursday.

ACP Excise, Alok Kumar told that information was received about a party going on in a farm house at Bhati Mines and illegal liquor and NDPL was supplied.

“On this information, raid was conducted last night and after searching, illegal liquor from Haryana and NDPL were recovered” he said.

The organiser of the party Ashish and manager Nasir were apprehended, Kumar told.

“During the search of one case of beer was recovered with the label of ‘Sale in Haryana only’ from a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car of Ashish,” officer said.

An FIR was registered at the Maidan Garhi Police Station on Thursday and a vehicle was seized in the case, Kumar added.

In the process, nearly 80 sealed and used bottles were recovered, Kumar said.

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly election scheduled on February 8, the Excise Department has increased the checking in the national capital.