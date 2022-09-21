Illegal firearm supplier arrested in Delhi

A team of Special Cell Unit of Delhi Police has succeeded in busting an inter-state illegal firearms syndicate and has arrested one person in this regard. A huge consignment of illicit firearms has been recovered from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Dilshad, 32, resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Police said that he has been involved in the illegal trade for many years now. According to police, he procured firearms from local manufacturers in the area of Kairana, UP and used to sell them in Baghpat and Shamli, in the state.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Rajiv Ranjan Singh said: “A team led by Inspector Manender Singh and Inspector Somil Sharma has successfully conducted the operation under the supervision of ACP Sanjay Dutt.”

As many as 15 high quality semi-automatic pistols with 45 live cartridges have been recovered from the accused. Efforts are on to identify other members of the gang, police said.

Police said that there was secret information that the accused Dilshad will reach the Inner Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand on his way to Naraina, Delhi with a large consignment of illegal firearms.

Accordingly, the team laid a trap near the Dhaula Kuan Bus Stop and apprehended the accused. During the search of his bag, 15 pistols along with live cartridges were recovered. A case has been registered at the Special Cell police station. Further investigation is on.