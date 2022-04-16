Hyatt Centric debuts with a Hotel in Janakpuri

Hyatt Centric opens its first hotel in Delhi’s Janakpuri. The opening was announced by Hyatt Hotels Corporation. This is the first Hyatt Centric property in the national capital.

There are almost 224 newly renovated rooms, in the hotel. The hotel rooms and décor consist of a playful juxtaposition of colours, textures, and handpicked bric-a-brac to reflect the vibrancy of the city. The Hotel is adjacent to the Janakpuri West Metro Station, which serves as the Junction metro station between the busy Magenta and Blue line. The proximity of the hotel to the District Centre, Airport and Dwarka Sub City serves as a jumping-off point for leisure and business guests to explore popular hotspots and easy access to the city’s main commercial centre. The hotel is a 30-minute metro ride from business districts such as Connaught Place and Gurgaon. A variety of local flavours in casual and an all-day dining restaurant, Kitchen District, that serves delectable, gourmet dishes with a unique twist on Indian subcontinent cuisines & relaxed settings, are offered to the visitors. Guests can also unwind with a book, a snack, or a cup of chai in the cafe. Each guestroom provides travellers with what they need most, including a compact desk and lounging area for an easy transition from work to relaxation. They collaborated with emerging local artists, food producers, and designers to reflect Delhi’s distinct spirit. This includes previously unexplored Delhi experiences, street art in hotel spaces, natural bath amenities, and gender-neutral, fashionable wardrobe options for hotel employees.

It should be noted that the hospitality firm that owns Hyatt Centric has a portfolio that comprises 32 hotels across eight brands – Andaz, Alila, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, and Hyatt Place. The Hyatt centric was a rebranding of an old hotel, Piccadily Janakpuri.