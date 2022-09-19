Husband kills wife in North-East Delhi

A 22-year old woman was killed in North-East Delhi by her husband. Police said the deceased has been identified as Fatima and the accused as Shahden Malik, who was suspicious of his wife’s character.

Police said that accused Malik, who lives in a rented accommodation in the area of Jafrabad Police Station, and his associate Mohammad Aasif have been arrested. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, police said.

During interrogation, Malik admitted to have killed Fatima with the help of his associate as he had doubts about the character of his wife, resulting in strained relations between the two.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North-East Delhi District Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the police received information about the murder of a woman in her rented house on Saturday at around 8.48 am.

When the police team reached the spot, the body of the woman identified as Fatima was found lying in a pool of blood in a room. Her husband was not present in the house.

Interrogation of family members revealed that Fatima and Shahden had a love marriage against the will of their families only three months back. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.