HPCL organizes Saksham Cyclothon 2022 across country

HPCL is organising Saksham Cyclothon 2022 across the country under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

In an effort to instil socio-environmental consciousness, Petroleum Conservation and Research Association (PCRA) in association various Oil & Gas PSUs including HPCL is celebrating Saksham Cyclothon 2022 from April 11-30.

Under the umbrella of Saksham 2022 and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, HPCL conducted around 60 numbers of Saksham Cyclothon across the country.

This year Saksham Cyclothon was conducted in around 300 cities with HPCL’s participation in over 60 cities.

The major cities where this event was organized by HPCL are Visakhapatnam, Pune, Vijayawada, Raipur, Warangal, Amravati and Panchkula.

Senior Government Officials, State Administration Officials, Sports Celebrities, Senior Oil & Gas PSU Officials were present during the events at various places to encourage the participants, which witnessed participation by thousands of citizens.

At the advent of Saksham 2022, fuel conservation pledge was administered at various locations across the country towards taking active steps to save fuel and save environment.