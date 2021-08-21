Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; water logging in several places

Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Saturday morning witnessed heavy rainfall, bringing the mercury down but also leading to waterlogging in several places, causing inconvenience to the people.

In many places of Delhi as well as NCR, the vehicular movement was slow due to waterlogging.

“Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to waterlogging,” Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

“The road from Dhaula Kuan to Gurgaon is heavy due to waterlogging on GGR-PDR. The traffic is moving in 1 lane. Sorry for the inconvenience,” it said in another tweet.

Delhi Traffic Police also informed the micro-blogging site about waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. “Traffic Interrupted at MB road diverted on Mathura road,” it said.

“Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, Please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience,” it tweeted.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department tweeted: “Delhi rainfall past 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. (in mm) — Safdarjung -138.8; Lodi Road -149.0; Ridge -149.2; Palam -84.0: Aya Nagar – 68.2.

“Delhi Safdarjung Airport recorded this monsoon season highest one day rain for 2021,” it said.

The monsoon has made a comeback in Delhi-NCR after many days.

Recently, the Met Department had expressed the possibility of people getting relief from the heat soon.

According to the Met Department, a similar weather condition would prevail in Delhi-NCR for the next few days.