Gang-raped, murdered; missing 14-year-old’s decomposed body found in Narela, one arrested

A week after a 14-year-old girl went missing, the Delhi Police found her decomposing body in a gunny bag in Outer Delhi’s Narela area, Delhi police said on Monday. The police said the deceased was allegedly gang-raped by two men who managed to escape after committing the crime on February 12.

Police have arrested one of the accused from the outskirts of Sannoth village in Outer Delhi today while conducting raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to nab the other accused, police said.

A kidnapping case was registered on February 15 on the statement of the girl’s father who claimed that his daughter had been kidnapped by unidentified persons, according to Delhi police. Thereafter, police began efforts to trace the woman.

On February 19, meanwhile, at around 1 p.m. police received a call from a person called Rahul Rai from Sannoth village who claimed that a foul smell has been emanating from his shop and his employee, who is one of the absconding accused, is missing since the time he returned from Jhansi and opened his shop on February 19.

Brijendra Yadav, DCP (Outer North) said, “We sent a crime team and found that the body was that of the missing girl. We formed special teams to look for the worker and other suspects. Our informers said the accused was in Sannoth village. We sent teams and one of the accused was arrested on Monday. He was trying to flee to Mumbai.”

The DCP said that they searched the shop and found the partially decomposed body of the missing girl in a gunny bag which was kept under the heap of cow dung cakes. The woman’s body was shifted to a hospital’s mortuary.

His interrogation revealed that he, along with Rahul’s employee, had consumed liquor together on the evening of February 12 at Metro Vihar and had planned to call the victim at Rahul’s shop on the pretext of giving her work.

Thereafter, they called the girl and gangraped her, before strangling her with a piece of cloth. DCP Yadav said that raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts to find out other accused.