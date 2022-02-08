Fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi fall to 1,114

The city on Tuesday recorded a fall in both daily fresh cases of Covid-19 and the infection positivity rate, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

While the count of fresh cases declined to 1,114 from 1,151 yesterday, the positivity rate dipped to 2.28 per cent from 2.62 per cent on Monday.

The number of tests conducted all over the national capital during the past 24

hours was 48,792.

The number of deaths caused by Covid-19 also came down to 12 from 15 the day before, taking the toll due to the virus to 26,010 fatalities.

The national capital now had 6,908 active cases of the coronavirus. There were 4,843 patients getting medical treatment as home isolation cases whereas those who remained admitted to hospitals were counted to be 875. A total of 14,541 hospital beds meant for virus patients remained vacant.

The ICUs in the city’s hospitals had 367 coronavirus-infected persons and 84 patients were put on the ventilator to save their lives. Those getting oxygen support numbered 298.

As many as 1,00,659 persons got jabbed during the last 24 hours and 21,305 of them were the people who got their first vaccine dose. The cumulative count of persons given their first vaccine dose was 1,70,97,826 and the figure for those who were fully vaccinated with both doses was 1,26,41,885.