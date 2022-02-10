Fresh Covid-19 cases come down to 1,104 in Delhi

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the national capital dipped to 1,104 on Thursday from 1,317 on Wednesday with 52,848 tests conducted during the past 24 hours across the city.

The infection positivity rate stood at 2.09 per cent, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The positivity rate yesterday was 2.11 per cent.

The city lost another 12 lives due to the virus infection, taking the cumulative count of such fatalities to 26,035. There were 13 such casualties yesterday.

Delhi now had 3,573 home isolation cases and 732 patients remained hospitalised.

Of these hospitalised patients, 297 were fighting for their life in ICUs, 250 were on oxygen support and 70 were on ventilators.

In all, there were 5,438 active cases of the virus in the city, the bulletin pointed out.

As many as 78,088 persons were vaccinated during the last 24 hours and 14,144 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of the persons administered their first vaccine dose was 1,71,37,137.

The Delhiites who were administered both vaccine doses so far numbered 1,27,88,245, the bulletin added.