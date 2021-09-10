First-of-its-kind Urban Microgrid System inaugurated in Delhi

Delhi power minister inaugurates BSES first-of-its-kind Urban Microgrid (Solar + Battery) System in Delhi at Shivalik, Malviya Nagar today. With the growing integration of renewable into conventional energy sources, microgrids will play a critical role in enabling the transition and increasing the reliability of the power supply. Set-up at a cost of around Rs 5.5 crore, the Microgrid, is a grid-connected system consisting of 100 KWp Solar PV and 466 kWh Lithium-ion battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Microgrids offer tremendous benefits to both consumers and discoms. The urban microgrids will significantly increase the reliability and flexibility of the distribution network. At the same time, consumers can avoid installing UPS systems/generators and receive green power. Solar power generated during the day will be fed to load and surpluses can be used to charge batteries. One of the greatest transformative benefits of a solar+ BESS urban microgrid applies to critical loads and establishments. It can operate in parallel and islanded mode, isolating operations from power disturbances or failures. Power outages for these loads can be prevented by an urban microgrid.

Commenting on the inauguration of Delhi’s first LV micro-grid, a spokesperson of the Reliance Infrastructure led BSES stated: “BSES is committed to energy efficiency, adoption of green and new technology and smart procurement initiatives that will result in optimised solutions for our consumers. Commissioning of this microgrid is a major development that has the potential to be a game-changer in the power distribution sector” added the spokesperson.

It has several unique benefits, including (i) reliable clean power-back for up to two hours;(ii) production of about 1.5 lakh units of clean energy per annum; (iii) offset of CO2 emissions of about 115 tons and avoidance of about 30 metric tons of coal; as well as (iv) smart use of space. The PV solar modules were installed on an elevated carport structure along with an electric vehicle charging station below.

The microgrid helps reduce the load on a transformer and relieves pressure on the low-voltage grid (by boosting the share of renewable energy), thereby increasing reliability and increasing flexibility. When a microgrid is deployed on a larger scale, it will become a cost-effective alternative for energy supply by reducing dependency on expensive and conventional power plants. They will also help increase the share of renewables, along with renewable power obligations (RPOs) for discoms.

Apart from improving system reliability and cost savings for the end-user, Urban Microgrids of Solar PV + BESS are also beneficial for the environment. They can play a vital role in reducing diesel consumption and in deferring the consumer’s investment in UPS/inverters.