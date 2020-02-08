With the polling for the highly charged up Delhi Elections coming to a close at 6 PM on Saturday, it is now the much-awaited results for the 70 Assembly seats that would be announced on Tuesday, February 11.

But before that, several agencies have come out with the results of the exit polls that give an overview of the number of seats the three major parties, namely the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress are likely to win.

The minimum number of seats required to form a government is 36.

In the last Assembly elections, the AAP had swept the polls by winning a whopping 67 seats out of total 70 while the BJP could manage only three, and Congress failed to get a single seat.

This time around too, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is projected to retain power but is unlikely to repeat its stupendous performance of 2015 as the major pollsters are giving it 45-50 seats, on total average, based on their exit polls results.

Here, sharing the readings of the survey agencies that conducted the exit polls:

Sudarshan News is predicting 41-45 seats for AAP, 24-28 seats for the BJP/NDA, and 1-2 seats for Congress

Times Now- Ipsos has predicted 47 seats AAP, 23 seats for the BJP/NDA, and 0 for Congress

ABP News-C Voter is giving 49-63 seats to the AAP, 5-19 seats to the BJP/NDA, and 0-4 to Congress

TV9 Bharatvarsh – Cicero has predicted 54 seats for AAP, 15 seats for the BJP/NDA, and 1 seat for Congress

Republic TV- Jan Ki Baat is giving 48-61 seats to AAP, 9-21 seats to the BJP/NDA, and 0-1 seat to Congress

India News-Neta is giving 53-57 seats to AAP, 11-17 seats to the BJP/NDA, and 0-2 seats to Congress