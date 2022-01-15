Empty roads, fewer people at bus terminal as Delhi enters another weekend curfew

Delhi’s weekend curfew, being observed to tackle the spread of COVID-19, has kept people off from the streets and important junctions again on Saturday morning.

Kashmiri Gate bus terminal, which is otherwise bustling with people travelling in and out of Delhi, wore a deserted look. A very small fraction of the people were seen at the bus terminal with authorities ensuring that people don’t flout COVID protocols.

People were abiding by COVID norms as they followed social distancing and wore masks with utmost sincerity.

Taking note of the rising cases in Delhi, a man at the bus terminal said, “It is important to be alert at the moment and avoid crowds. The cases in Delhi have been on the rise and the same is the case with many other states. It is better to protect ourselves from the infection. We have witnessed chaos in the second wave as people had to go looking for hospital beds and oxygen support.”

With fewer people arriving at the bus terminal, several auto drivers were seen lined up outside the terminal.

Harish Khurana, who was travelling to Haryana, was of the opinion that the weekend curfew was ineffective as the virus cannot be eliminated in a span of two days.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has also imposed a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the spread of infection.

All shops dealing in non-essential items in markets and malls will be shut until Sunday, January 16.

The movement of people will remain restricted during the weekend curfew. However, people coming from or going to airports, railway stations, and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

Delhi on Friday reported as many as 24,383 COVID-19 cases. As per the bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day was 30.64 percent.