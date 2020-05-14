The Ghazipur fruit and vegetable wholesale market in east Delhi will remain shut for two days from Friday for sanitisation.

Sources said after some traders tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including two officials of the market, the administration decided to sanitise the area as a precautionary measure.

The access to the market has also been restricted.

Trader Ashok Kheda confirmed that the Ghazipur market would remain closed for two days. He said the market is being sanitized.

Last month, a trader had succumbed to COVID-19 at Azadpur market in north-west Delhi following which, around 18 coronavirus cases were detected in the vicinity.