The national capital was hit by a medium intensity earthquake on Tuesday evening at around 7 pm. According to reports, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale with the epicenter at the India Nepal border.

Skymet Weather tweeted:

#JustIn: An #earthquake was recorded in Delhi on Tuesday sometime back. Tremors were felt in Delhi-National Capital Region. #DelhiEarthquake — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) November 19, 2019

Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and parts of north India.

Further details are awaited.