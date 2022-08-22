Dy CM Sisodia claims to have receive message from BJP to join

A day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a lookout circular against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the latter has claimed that he has received a message from the BJP to join the saffron party.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia has said, the BJP has offered to “close all cases against him” if he quits AAP and joins the saffron party instead.

“I have received a message from the BJP — break from the AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to the BJP, I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to,” he said.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

Besides issuing a lookout circular, the CBI had raided Sisodia’s residence and 21 other locations on Friday for around 14 hours in connection with the irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are visiting Gujarat’s Himmatnagar on Monday and then Bhavnagar on Tuesday, where they will discuss Delhi’s model of education, hospitals, and mohalla clinics.

Apart from this, the AAP will also display Sisodia’s previous work to the public in Gujarat.