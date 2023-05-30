Drunk Delhi Woman Stabs Roommate After Returning From Party

Delhi witnessed a horrific murder of a 33-year-old woman stabbed to death by her roommate in Civil Lines. The girl was identified as Rani. Another woman named Sapna informed the police about the dead body of a 35-year-old woman named Rani.

As per the statement issued by the Delhi Police, Sapna broke down during the sustained interrogation and has admitted to having committed the crime. Victim Rani ( 35 years) and Sapna (36 years) were staying at a rented apartment in Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila. Rani worked at a beauty parlor shop in Gurgaon and Sapna works as waiters/decorator in parties.

Last night, Sapna, Rani, Neha ( Manisha Chhetri), Tenzin, and 4-5 other people had a party till around 1 am at Neha’s place in Aruna Nagar ( Majnu Ka Tilla), in which Sapna and Rani had a confrontation while drinking. After coming back to their apartment Sapna and Rani continued drinking, the Delhi police said.

As per the statement of the Delhi Police, at around 4:30 am, the situation become aggressive which led to a scuffle between the two, and Sapna stabbed Rani with a kitchen knife in the chest after Rani allegedly mauled Sapna’s father, who died recently. A case under section 302 IPC has been lodged and further probe is underway as per Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP North Delhi.

This incident has come to light just after the gruesome murder of a teenage girl in Delhi who was stabbed by her alleged boyfriend 20 times before hitting her on her head with a stone.