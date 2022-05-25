Notorious gangster arrested in Delhi

A notorious gangster of the Jitender Gogi-Deepak Boxer gang was arrested in the national capital on Wednesday.

In a joint operation, the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested the gangster after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi.

During the incident, the arrested suspect, Sandeep alias Baasi, was injured by a bullet.

On May 24, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said, definite information about Sandeep’s location was acquired.

The storming group included a team of UP Police STF/Meerut officers who had previously arrived at the Special Cell office.

“The police signaled him to stop, but he dropped the bike and fired three rounds at the officers,” the DCP added.

Sandeep was injured in his right leg at the knee as a result of the police retaliation.

He was brought to Raja Harish Chander hospital and then to Safdarjung hospital for treatment.

Sandeep has been arrested in four criminal cases in Delhi, including one for murder and three others.

He has disclosed that he was presently wanted and absconding in six heinous crimes including of sensational shootouts, murders, dacoity, robbery, assault & firing on police, abduction, car-jacking etc in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Haryana.