DPCC president writes to LG drawing attention to the garbage piles across capital

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Chaudhary Anil Kumar has written to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi, V.K. Saxena drawing his attention to the garbage piles across Delhi.

In his letter to the LG, Chaudhary Anil Kumar writes, “With festivals like Deepawali and Chhath Puja at the doorstep, the cases of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya are on the rise, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Government have not cleared the salaries and arrears of the sanitation workers and pension of the retired employees.”

He said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has, as usual, announced that the Yamuna will be kept clean for devotees to hold the Chhath Puja, but despite his promise, the devotees had to conduct Chhath Puja in the highly polluted waters of the river last year too.”

Pointing out the matter, Kumar said that in the absence of elected Councillors of the MCD, other representatives like MLAs and MPs, busy in election campaigns in other states, have become inaccessible to the people to register their complaints.

“Delhi Urban Development Minister Manish Sisodia, the number-1 accused in the Liquor Scam, is busy destroying the evidence, in order to prevent his arrest,” Chaudhary charged at Sisodia, adding that Sisodia has been saddled with 18 key portfolios, and governance in all these departments are suffering.

Since the BJP and AAP leaders are inaccessible to the common people, they have been approaching the Congress workers, and leaders regarding the preparations for Deepawali and Chhath Puja, he alleged adding that Congress workers have been doing their best to keep their areas clean and make arrangements for holding these festivals.

Chaudhary alleged that due to the blame games by the BJP and the AAP without settling the salary dues of the sanitation workers, who have been on strike for the past few days, Delhi had become a vast garbage dump, with piles of waste posing a grave health and pollution hazard to the people.