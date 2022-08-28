DMRC develops state of the art ‘Aramgrah’ for Indian Army

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has built a state-of-the-art ‘Sainik Aram Grah’ (Transit facility) for the Indian Army at Delhi Cantonment.

For this, the DMRC had taken a piece of land from the Indian Army near Lal Quila for the construction of the heritage line back in 2014.

As per the terms of the handover of land, DMRC was required to construct a Sainik Aram Grah at a location provided by the Army authorities.

The Army finalised a piece of land near the base hospital for Aramgrah in Delhi Cantonment in 2019.

“DMRC started construction of the facility in February 2020 (after clear land was handed over to DMRC) and the same was completed recently,” stated DMRC in a press statement.

This Aram Grah is a four-storey (G+3) structure consisting of 46 double-bedded rooms, 4 dormitories having 13 beds each, and one mess. The internal furnishing and horticulture work has been done by the Army. This shall serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospitals in connection with treatment.

The facility was inaugurated by GOC-in-C, Western Command last Thursday (25th August 2022). One more such facility is being constructed at Khanpur.