DMRC celebrates its 28th Foundation Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) on Tuesday celebrated its 28th Foundation Day.

The Foundation Day event was held at Metro Bhawan Auditorium, where Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs & Chairman, DMRC, and Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Joshi congratulated DMRC for its achievements and said, “In India there are very few projects which have worked with such excellence as DMRC in both construction and operations. Basics of HR management and good leadership are probably the reasons behind DMRC’s success.”

The Delhi Chief Secretary also complimented DMRC for its engineering achievements and added, “Delhi probably would have been at a grinding halt, had the Delhi Metro not been there. If we see the engineering achievements in the last 75 years after independence, the Delhi Metro perhaps will be among the top 5 achievements.”

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, in his welcome address thanked each and every employee of DMRC who has contributed in the journey so far.

He said, “Today, we operate one of the most advanced as well as one of the most punctual Metro networks in the world. The Delhi Metro is the lifeline of the National Capital Region where it has helped usher in a new era of rapid economic growth, enhanced living and traveling comfort, and avenues for the generation of employment.”

On this occasion, the annual Managing Director’s Awards were also given away to the deserving winners.

The Hauz Khas Metro station was adjudged the ‘Best Metro Station’ and the Sarita Vihar depot was awarded with the ‘Best Depot’ shield.

Gurmurat Singh, Manager/Electrical was honored with the ‘Metro Man of the Year’ award.

Ms Anju Khetarpal, Senior Station Manager/Line Supervisor received the ‘Metro Woman of the Year’ award.

Besides them, another 46 employees of DMRC received the Managing Director’s Award for meritorious performance.