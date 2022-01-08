Delhi witnesses highest winter rainfall

Delhi and NCR witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in an update at 9.10 AM said light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue for the next 24 hours.

The winter rainfall is due to the western disturbance that lies

over central Pakistan and its nearby areas. Western disturbances bring

storms from the Mediterranean region that causes rainfall to the northwest

India.

With rains pouring down since midnight, the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative figures for the city has recorded 49.8 mm of rainfall so far this month.

Meanwhile, several cases of waterlogging have been reported across

capital due to showers since midnight.

The Safdarjung weather observatory has also recorded 40.6 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on Saturday. Around 24.6 mm of rain was recorded between 2.30 am and 5.30 am. This is the highest rainfall that the station has seen in January since 2009. The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded in Delhi in January 2021

was 25.1 mm. The Palam weather observatory recorded 47.6 mm of rain,

while the Ridge recorded 48 mm, Aya Nagar has observed 49 mm, and Lodhi Road has observed 42.2 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature that has been recorded over the past 24 hours is 15.2 degrees Celsius, i.e, eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 20.3 degrees Celsius. while the minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 15 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum is likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius, according to IMD’s forecast. By January 11, the minimum temperature is likely to fall to around 7 degrees Celsius.

However, the air quality in Delhi also improved to the “moderate”

category on Friday with an AQI of 182, according to the Central

Pollution Control Board. Going by the forecast, it is likely to remain

in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday as well.