Delhi had windy morning on Thursday

The national capital had a windy morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature remaining 9.1 degrees Celsius as recorded by the Safdarjang observatory. The high level of temperature was 22 degrees Celsius.

There will be surface winds during the rest of the day too, according to a forecast by the Weather Department.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said in its daily observations, “Air quality today has improved to ‘moderate’ due to high mixing layer height (~ 2.5 km) and enhanced ventilation yesterday. Further improvement to ‘satisfactory’ is likely as relatively high wind speeds are expected for the next two days (11th, 12th) that would increase dispersion of pollutants. Relatively clear sky conditions for the next two days, increase air temperature and convection diluting pollutant concentration through vertical mixing. From 13th onwards the AQI starts degrading gradually to ‘poor’ due to low wind speed.”

According to SAFAR, the air quality index (AQI) in the city stood at 249 in the morning. The AQI was 208 at 3.30 pm.

The “poor” level of the AQI may cause breathing discomfort with prolonged exposure. It may result in discomfort to those suffering from any heart disease even owing to short exposure.