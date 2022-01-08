Delhi under weekend curfew; rain makes officials’ job easy

The city remained under weekend curfew on Saturday when people

generally remained indoors. The movement of people, though allowed for

essential services, was not easy because of the rain, which continued

since last night.

Police and administration officials admitted they found it easier to

implement the curfew-related restrictions in the city because of the

incessant rain. They kept vigil on people’s movement to prevent the

violation of Covid-19-related guidelines.

The weekend curfew began at 10 pm on Friday evening will continue till

5 am on Monday. The measure was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management

Authority (DDMA) when Covid-19 cases began to rise fast with the

positivity rate going beyond 5 percent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet on Saturday

morning, “A weekend curfew has been imposed to minimise the spread of

the coronavirus in Delhi. Visit the hospital only if you have severe

symptoms. Treatment is possible under home isolation. Wear a mask and

follow all the COVID-related protocols.”

People involved in providing essential services and those facing an

emergency situation were allowed to go to their destination during the

curfew hours. But such people had to produce an e-pass issued by the

Delhi government or a valid identity card.

Anyone in need of an e-pass can apply for it on HYPERLINK

“http://www.delhi.gov.in“.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and

inter-state bus terminuses were allowed to proceed after they showed

valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going out for medical

requirements along with their attendants were exempted from the curfew

restrictions but they had to produce valid identity cards and a

doctor’s prescription.

According to the DDMA order imposing the weekend curfew in the city,

shops selling essential items such as groceries, medical equipment and

medicines were allowed to remain open.

Meanwhile, a DDMA meeting is expected to be held on Monday to review

the situation and discuss the imposition of more curbs, including a

“total curfew”, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to sources, the DDMA may impose the Red Alert under GRAP,

the highest level of restrictions, to prevent further spread of

Covid-19. The Red Alert will lead to a “total curfew”, closure of all

non-essential shops, Metro trains and government offices except those

dealing in essential services.

Under GRAP, the Red Alert is announced when the virus positivity rate

goes beyond five percent and remains above this level for two

consecutive days. The positivity rate has been much higher in the city

for a few days. Yesterday, it shot up to 17.73 percent from 15.34 percent the day before.