Delhi under weekend curfew; rain makes officials’ job easy

The city remained under weekend curfew on Saturday when people
generally remained indoors. The movement of people, though allowed for
essential services, was not easy because of the rain, which continued
since last night.
Police and administration officials admitted they found it easier to
implement the curfew-related restrictions in the city because of the
incessant rain. They kept vigil on people’s movement to prevent the
violation of Covid-19-related guidelines.
The weekend curfew began at 10 pm on Friday evening will continue till
5 am on Monday. The measure was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management
Authority (DDMA) when Covid-19 cases began to rise fast with the
positivity rate going beyond 5 percent.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet on Saturday
morning, “A weekend curfew has been imposed to minimise the spread of
the coronavirus in Delhi. Visit the hospital only if you have severe
symptoms. Treatment is possible under home isolation. Wear a mask and
follow all the COVID-related protocols.”
People involved in providing essential services and those facing an
emergency situation were allowed to go to their destination during the
curfew hours. But such people had to produce an e-pass issued by the
Delhi government or a valid identity card.
Anyone in need of an e-pass can apply for it on HYPERLINK
“http://www.delhi.gov.in“.
People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and
inter-state bus terminuses were allowed to proceed after they showed
valid tickets. Pregnant women and patients going out for medical
requirements along with their attendants were exempted from the curfew
restrictions but they had to produce valid identity cards and a
doctor’s prescription.
According to the DDMA order imposing the weekend curfew in the city,
shops selling essential items such as groceries, medical equipment and
medicines were allowed to remain open.
Meanwhile, a DDMA meeting is expected to be held on Monday to review
the situation and discuss the imposition of more curbs, including a
“total curfew”, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
According to sources, the DDMA may impose the Red Alert under GRAP,
the highest level of restrictions, to prevent further spread of
Covid-19. The Red Alert will lead to a “total curfew”, closure of all
non-essential shops, Metro trains and government offices except those
dealing in essential services.
Under GRAP, the Red Alert is announced when the virus positivity rate
goes beyond five percent and remains above this level for two
consecutive days. The positivity rate has been much higher in the city
for a few days. Yesterday, it shot up to 17.73 percent from 15.34 percent the day before.