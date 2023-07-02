Delhi: Two religious structures demolished for road widening

Two religious structures were demolished amid heavy police deployment in NorthEast Delhi’s Bhajanpura Chowk area on Sunday to pave the way for a proposed road widening project, police said.

The religious structures included a temple and a mazar. A team of the Public Works Department (PWD) Department reached the area along with security forces and started the demolition drive at around 6 am. A heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

After the two religious structures were demolished, the police said the action was carried out with people’s support.

“A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple and a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully,” DCP Northeast Joy N Tirkey said.

Before the demolition of the temple, Subodh Goswami, the additional DCP of North East Delhi, offered prayers in the temple. Then, the idols were respectfully taken away and only after that the demolition drive began, the police said.

Tirkey said the police had a conversation with the temple attendees/bhakts, and they agreed to assist the police as the demolition was being carried out to widen the road.

“It was a very peaceful operation, and even the bhakts of the temple helped us during the demolition drive. They took the idols with utmost respect. When we arrived here, we requested their cooperation. I want to emphasise that during conversation with them, they understood that the decision to widen the road was made by the religious committee of the government,” he said.

“Some matters fall under the civil administration, while my responsibility is to maintain law and order. When we spoke to the people, they agreed and even assisted us,” added Tirkey.