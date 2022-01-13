Delhi records over 28,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

The count of fresh Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi on Thursday increased to 28,867 from 27,561 on Wednesday following 98,832 tests conducted across the national capital, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

The positivity rate, however, rose substantially to 29.21 per cent from 26.22 per cent on Wednesday and 25.65 the day before.

The city lost 31 lives due to Covid-19 against 40 fatalities on Wednesday. The cumulative number of such deaths now stands at 25,271.

The count of home isolation patients shot up to 62,324 from 56,991 yesterday.

The bulletin showed that 2,424 hospital beds meant for coronavirus patients remained occupied whereas 13,009 beds were vacant.

The patients admitted to hospital ICUs were 628 in number and those on oxygen support were counted to be 768. The patients put on ventilator support numbered 98.

The city today had 16,46,583 persons jabbed during the past 24 hours and 94,838 were inoculated with their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of people having got their first vaccine dose was 1,62,13,267 and those who got their second dose administered so far were counted to be 1,17,93,540.