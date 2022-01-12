Delhi records over 27,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths

The count of Covid-19 fresh cases in the national capital shot up to 27,561 on Wednesday from 21,259 cases on Tuesday following 1,05,102 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, according to the latest health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent from 25.65 the day before.

Coronavirus-caused deaths also jumped to 40 from 23 on Tuesday, taking the cumulative figure of such fatalities to 2,5240 on Wednesday.

There were 2,264 coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals whereas the number of those being treated as home isolation cases was 56,991. The active cases in the city numbered 87,445.

The city’s hospitals had a total of 14,802 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients, but 12,439 beds remained unoccupied. This was 84.04 per cent of the beds meant for Covid-19 patients.

The patients admitted to ICUs numbered 618. Those getting oxygen support were counted to be 739 and the number of the patients getting ventilator support was 91.

The health bulletin pointed out that the number of people administered anti-Covid-19 vaccines was 1,88,395 and 1,04,382 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose during the past 24 hours.

The cumulative count of patients having taken their first vaccine dose was 1,61,18,429 and those who got their second vaccine dose so far were 1,17,48,218 in number.

As many as 41,437 persons were given a precaution dose, the bulletin added.