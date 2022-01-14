Delhi records 24,383 fresh Covid-19 cases, 34 deaths

The number of single-day Covid-19 cases in the national capital came down to 24,383 on Friday from 28,867 on Thursday, but the positivity rate increased to 30.64 per cent from 29.21 per cent the previous day.

According to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin, 79,578 tests were conducted for the purpose of identifying new cases.

The city recorded 34 deaths due to Covid-19, which took the total of such fatalities to 25,305 till now.

The count of home isolation cases swelled to 64,831 from 62,324 the day before. The figure for active cases, however, dipped to 92,273 from 94,160 on Thursday.

The health bulletin pointed out that only 2,529 hospital beds out of a total of 15,478 beds for Covid-19 patients remained occupied by virus-infected persons. The patients in ICUs numbered 671, on oxygen support 815 and on the ventilator 99.

The number of people vaccinated during the past 24 hours was 1,67,374 and 1,00,621 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of people vaccinated with their first dose so far was 1,63,13,888 and the latest figure for the fully vaccinated persons was 1,18,36,004.