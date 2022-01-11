Delhi records over 21,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 23 deaths

A total of 21,259 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded in the national capital on Tuesday out of 82,884 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Today’s count of such cases was over 2,000 more than the figure yesterday — 19,166.

The positivity rate also increased to 25.65 per cent from 25 per cent on Monday.

The number of Covid-19-caused deaths shot up to 23 from 17 yesterday, and this pushed the cumulative figure of such fatalities to 25,200 so far.

As many as 12,161 patients recovered from the Covid-19 infection and were discharged by different hospitals.

The health bulletin showed that there were a total of 74,881 active patients of the coronavirus in the national capital, but only 2,209 were admitted to hospitals. As many as 50,796 patients were being treated as home isolation cases. The vacant hospital beds were counted to be 12,412.

So far as the government’s vaccination programme was concerned, 1,97,617 persons were vaccinated during the past 24 hours, including 1,12,940 beneficiaries who were jabbed with their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative number of people vaccinated with both doses was 1,16,86,784 and those who got their fist vaccine dose so far numbered 1,60,14,047.

The precaution vaccine dose was administered to 18,858 people, the health bulletin added.