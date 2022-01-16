Delhi records 18,286 fresh Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in the national capital on Sunday came down to 18,286 from 20,718 on Saturday, showing a positivity rate of 27.87 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Today was the third day when single-day cases of Covid-19 fell to less than 20,000. The tests conducted for the purpose during the past 24 hours numbered 65,621.

The national capital lost 28 lives on Sunday due to Covid-19 and this took the death toll so far to 25,363. The figure of fatalities yesterday was 30 and 34 the day before.

The total number of infected persons taking treatment under the home isolation system stood at 68,411 and the count of active cases was now 89,819.

There were 2,711 patients admitted to various hospitals and 738 of them were in ICUs.

A total of 835 patients were on oxygen support and 123 were put on the ventilator.

The health bulletin pointed out that 12,788 hospital beds were vacant and available for Covid-19 patients.

The number of containment zones was 32,983 as of now.

As far as Delhi’s vaccination programme to fight Covid-19 was concerned, 1,65,924 persons were jabbed during the past 24 hours and 94,486 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose administered.

The cumulative count of the vaccine beneficiaries who took their first jab during the past 24 hours was 1,64,88,980 and those who got their both vaccine doses so far was 1,19,19,282.