Delhi records 11,486 fresh Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths

The number of Covid-19 fresh cases in the national capital rose again to 11,486 from 10,756 when 70,226 tests were done during the past 24 hours on Saturday. The count of deaths too due to the virus infection jumped to 45 from 38 on Friday and 43 on Thursday, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin.

Earlier on 19 January, the number of Covid-19 positive cases increased to 13,785 from 11,684 the previous day.

The cumulative count of coronavirus-caused fatalities now stand at 25,586.

The positivity rate, however, fell to 10.36 per cent from 18.04 per cent the previous day.

The bulletin informed that the city had 44,415 patients getting treatment as home isolation cases and 2,504 remained admitted to hospitals. There were now 58,593 active cases in the city.

As many as 823 patients were being treated in ICUs and 876 were on oxygen support. The city had 160 patients who were put on the ventilator.

So far as the beneficiaries of the vaccination programme were concerned, 75,837 persons were administered vaccine doses during the past 24 hours and 37,531 of them were those who got their first vaccine dose.

The cumulative count of vaccinated people with their first dose was 1,68,000,66 and the number of those having been administered their second dose so far was 1,21,02,523, the bulletin added.