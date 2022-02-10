Delhi Police unveils its Platinum Jubilee Logo

Delhi Police today launched its Platinum Jubilee Logo at a glittering ceremony at Delhi Police Headquarters marking the beginning of a series of events this year to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee Year marking 75 years of glorious existence.

The Platinum Jubilee Logo was unveiled by Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, in presence of former Commissioners of Police in Adarsh Auditorium of PHQ, Jai Singh Road.

In his welcome address, Asthana recounted the glorious history of Delhi Police through these years in becoming a most professional force in the service of citizens and emphasized that it has always learned and renovated itself in adapting to social change induced by economic and technological development and has never stopped learning to better its own standards and benchmarks.

Addressing the gathering, Amitabh Kant mentioned the work of Delhi Police during the Covid-19 pandemic as “exemplary” and “a lesson for many countries to learn from”.