As many as 41288 schoolgirls and 103720 school students were trained under the Sashakti and Nirbhik schemes respectively by Delhi Police’s west district unit last year, according to a press statement issued by Delhi Police.

Another batch of 1580 youths, including 709 girls, were trained by west district police under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the statement said.

These police efforts culminated into an event organised by west district police today at Auditorium Maharaja, Suraj Mal Institute, in Janak Puri. Shalini Singh, joint commissioner of police, Western Range, was the chief guest at the event that she chaired.

Top five martial art trained students from various schools/colleges of west district, who were trained by the “Team Sashakti” self-defence scheme, were felicitated by the chief guest at this function. A special honour, “Virangna”, was conferred on Priyanka Singh by Shalini Singh and Deepak Purohit, DCP, west district, according to the statement.

Her gold chain was snatched on 19 August last year by three bikers. She had nabbed one of the snatchers after a hot pursuit. Delhi police later arrested three snatchers and recovered five gold chains from them because of her heroic attempt to nab the first snatcher, the police statement said.

A group of students played “Nukkad Natak” at the event on the theme of acid attack and Himmat Plus App in order to create awareness among the school and college students. Shalini Singh lauded the efforts made by the Sashakti team of west district for its contribution towards women empowerment and employment generation, the statement said. At the event, Deepak Purohit also emphasised on the need for ensuring women empowerment, the statement added.