Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have stepped up tenant verification drive across different districts in Delhi.

The senior police officers are holding meetings with the Resident Welfare Associations to pass on the message to the local landlords to verify the tenants as early as possible.

“We are holding meetings with locals of the area to remind them of tenant verification. This is a routine practice but since the Independence Day is approaching, we need to be extra vigilant,” said a senior police officer.

The official said that the tenant registration could also be done on Delhi Police official website delhipolice.nic.in.

Delhi Police have also urged people to be the eyes and ears of the police and give any input on any suspicious person to the police.

Since the lockdown many tenants have vacated the premises they were occupying and many have shifted locations. Hence, it becomes necessary for the landlords to get their tenants registered with police so that they can be verified.

The Delhi police are also visiting door to door following social distancing norms to spread awareness about tenant verification.