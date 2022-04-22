Delhi Police seeks ED to probe Jahangirpuri riots as money launder is suspected in the case

As use of illegal money is suspected for rioting in Jahangirpuri erupted on April 16 in the National Capital, Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana has sought the intervention of Enforcement Directorate to probe the communal violence in which 12 persons sustained injuries including six policemen.

The Police Commissioner has written a letter to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to probe the violence that erupted during Shoba Yatra procession taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Delhi Police sources said that the letter specifically mentioned the name of the arrested accused and alleged mastermind of the violence, Ansar, requesting the ED to initiate a money laundering probe into the accused’s illegal assets.

During investigation of the case the police came to know that Ansar is suspected to have acquired huge properties at various places in the country through allegedly ill-gotten money. If the ED lodges a case under the Preventive of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a nationwide probe could be started against Ansar. All the properties bought by him and his family members will be examined. If these are bought with the help of proceeds of crime, the assets will be seized, the sources said.

The sources also disclosed that during interrogation Ansar confessed his involvement in drug peddling.

As the accused was involved in illegal trade, he has gangster type image in Jahangirpuri. He was initially dealing with scrap business and later on started supplying heroin and smack in the area.

Meanwhile, Ansar’s West Bengal connection has also come to the fore during investigation.

Reportedly, Ansar owns a luxurious mansion in Haldia, a prime industrial township in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district.

Though Ansar originally belongs to Assam, he is married to a woman at a village in Haldia where he has built a mansion. He is known as social worker there. Ansar last visited the village in March. Every time he visited the village, he used to meet the deputy village head before leaving for Delhi.