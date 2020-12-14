In a crackdown against illegal arms and ammunition in the national capital, Delhi Police has arrested about 2500 miscreants and recovered more than 1700 illegal arms and huge quantity of ammunition from their possession over the last six months, according to a statement issued by the city police today.

This crackdown is continuing, the police statement said. It was launched as part of Delhi Police’s continuing attempts to “curb crime and bring in criminal syndicates operating in Delhi to book”.

Following Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava’s directions to work out a concerted action plan to unearth the illegal arms held by these criminal operatives, “all units of Delhi Police have activated their sources to collect ground level information about these operatives”, the statement said.

“Special teams were constituted by Crime Branch, Special Cell and various police stations of Delhi for collection of intelligence and conducting of raids at various places to recover illegal arms and ammunition from various parts of Delhi,” the police stated.

“During the period from 1st June, 2020 to 30th November, 2020, 2431 persons were arrested in 2040 cases registered under the Arms Act in various Police Districts of Delhi.

Total 1702 illegal fire arms including 1493 country made pistols, 195 revolvers / pistols and 14 guns / rifles have been recovered.

In addition to the illegal fire arms, 3198 live cartridges were also recovered,” the police statement added.