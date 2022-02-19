Delhi police find a bike used to plant IED at Ghazipur flower market

The special cell of Delhi Police has recovered a bike, which was stolen in 2020, parked in the parking lot of Dilshad Garden metro station, which was likely used for transporting the improvised explosive device to Ghazipur flower market last month.

Investigators are probing for any support extended by local residents to the suspects. Also, similarities between Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri IEDs are being drawn to zero in on other suspects.

A Special Cell team investigating the Ghazipur bomb recovery raided a house in Old Seemapuri on Thursday afternoon and found there a bag containing an IED. Teams of the National Security Guard, Delhi Fire Services and a forensic science lab as well as a bomb squad were called to the spot, they said, and the IED weighing 2.5-3 kg was defused, according to police.

The police said they were questioning the owner of the house, identified as Ashim, and a property dealer, adding that the tenants of the house had managed to escape before they arrived.

A senior Special Cell officer said, “It was during the investigation of the Ghazipur IED case that we came across footage where a black Hero Splendor bike was seen near the spot where the bomb was planted. We scanned several CCTV cameras near the area, mapped the route, and found that a similar bike was parked near Old Seemapuri.”

The Special Cell officer said the bike was later found near the Dilshad Garden metro station, 1.5 km from the house, with the help of local police.

The design of the IEDs is similar and the same bike was found near the two spots where bombs had been kept, the officer said, adding that the police were looking for the two tenants. “Our team is questioning the owner of the house. We have made sketches of the suspects and will soon nab them,” said the officer.

According to the police, Ashim had collected identification papers from the tenants, who claimed to be students from Uttar Pradesh, but they could not find the documents at the house.

Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana earlier said the IEDs found at the Ghazipur market and at Old Seemapuri had been made to carry out blasts across the city. “An IED was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17 and a similar IED was also recovered and neutralised in Old Seemapuri on Thursday. According to the probe, these IEDs were prepared with the intention to carry out blasts at public places. Such activities are not possible without local support.”

Police sources also said that ahead of Republic Day, officers from the Seemapuri police station had verified tenants’ identity papers in the area but found the house in question locked.