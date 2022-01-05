Delhi police busts online examination hacking racket, six arrested

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police has busted an online examination hacking racket and so far, six persons have been arrested in this connection, Delhi police said.

One of the accused persons, Raj Teotia, has a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest from Haryana and was also wanted by CBI, police said.

The initial investigation revealed that the module was operating with the help of Russian hackers to break into various examination portals and manipulate answer sheets.

The GMAT score of 780 out of 800 was also achieved through this syndicate, according to Delhi police.

They got access to the examination through remote access. The accused downloaded the disguised remote access software, which was not detected by the safety measures and proctor, a senior police officer said. A total of 15 laptops and nine mobile phones have been seized, police added.

In 2021, the CBI busted a similar module that was manipulating JEE Mains where solvers from distant locations were hacking into the computers to solve papers.

