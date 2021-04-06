The announcement comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to impose the restrictions following a detailed discussion with senior state government functionaries earlier in the day — a move to curb the increasing menace of the pandemic which so far has infected 3,548 people in 15 days.

Kejriwal on Friday had said that the national capital was going through the fourth wave of Covid-19. However, so far no decision has been taken to impose lockdown in the city by the government.

Here are the detailed guidelines outlining the Dos and Don’t of the night curfew:

There will be no restrictions on traffic movement during the night curfew”.

People who want to get Covid-19 vaccination will be exempted but will have to get an e-pass.

Shopkeepers selling essential goods like groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, and medicine will be allowed to move after getting an e-pass.

Print and electronic media will also be allowed to move only through e-pass

private doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff will also be allowed during curfew hours by showing a valid ID card.

Passengers traveling to and from the airport, railway stations, and bus stands will also be allowed to travel after showing valid tickets.

Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be allowed to travel during curfew hours.

Public transport such as buses, Delhi Metro, autos, and taxis will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew

Delhi government has allowed free movement to people of all departments engaged in essential services during curfew hours

Delhi reported 3,548 new Covid-1919 cases, 2,936 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday. With this, total cases in the national capital reached 6,79,962, including 14,589 active cases