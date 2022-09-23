Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert, Noida schools from Class 1 to 8 remain shut

The National Capital Region (NCR) has been witnessing incessant rainfall since Thursday resulting in slow traffic movement and waterlogging in various parts on Friday morning.

In view of the same, India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert – warning that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected- and said that moderate rain is expected to pour down on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The IMD officials on Thursday evening said, “Due to a cyclonic circulation over southern Uttar Pradesh and northwestern Madhya Pradesh, rain has been falling over Delhi-NCR and it will continue over some locations for the next 24 hours.”

After being soaked by light to heavy rain for the second day in a row, Delhi received 31.2 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Thursday. This caused some places to have flooded roadways and disrupted traffic on major thoroughfares throughout the city.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI), calculated by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), was 41 for PM10 and 23 for PM2.5. The department stated that “no precautionary action was required” because both of the particle matters were at a “good level.”

The Gurugram administration has advised all the private institutions and corporate offices to ask their employees to switch back to work from home.

In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 in the city will remain closed on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj informed.

The notification was issued after the weather department issued an alert due to rains in the region. District Basic Education Officer of Aligarh district also ordered to close all schools on September 23 and 24 in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day.

Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the heavy downpour.

One child died and eight others were injured in a wall collapse incident following heavy rain in the district and normal life was disrupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad.

The Gurgaon traffic police also issued an advisory on its Twitter handle, “Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Gurugram, there is waterlogging at some places and the traffic is moving at a slow speed. Therefore, we request all of you that you should come out of the house only when necessary.”

In UP, 11 have been injured due to lightning incidents while 13 people have been killed. Houses and walls have collapsed in Uttar Pradesh.

The notice was sent out following a warning from the weather station about localised rain.

In light of the anticipated heavy rain, Aligarh district’s District Basic Education Officer also issued an order for all schools to be closed on September 23 and 24.

“India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that western UP will witness heavy rainfall. Admin is on alert,” said Sudhir Garg, the revenue department’s principal secretary.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad, normal life was disrupted as a result of a wall collapse incident that resulted from heavy rain in the district and killed one kid and injured eight others.

Sudhir Garg said, “District administration provided immediate help and relief to the people affected by heavy rains. 13 people died due to heavy rain while 3 died due to lightning. 10 people died due to the wall collapse in Etawah.”

(With inputs from Agencies)