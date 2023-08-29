Delhi liquor scam: ED official, 6 others arrested for taking bribe of ₹5 crore

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and six others for accepting ₹5 crore as bribe.

An Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and six other employees were detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday for taking bribes totaling ₹ 5 crore in order to protect Delhi businessman Aman Dhall in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Pawan Khatri, Assistant Director, ED; Vikramaditya, CEO of Claridges Hotels and Resorts; Deepak Sangwan, Employee of Air India; Amandeep Singh Dhall; Birender Pal Singh; Praveen Kumar Vats, Chartered Accountants and Nitesh Kohar, Upper Division Clerk.

On March 1, the ED had arrested Dhall in relation to potential anomalies in the excise policy.

It was found that a number of specific individuals were engaged in the activity of accepting money under the guise of senior ED officials during the course of the investigation in the Delhi Liquor Scam case.

Under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, it was prima facie revealed that Aman Dhall (accused in the Delhi Liqour scam case and arrested by both ED and CBI) and Birender Pal Singh (father of Aman Dhall) had given ₹5 crore (initially ₹3 crore in the month of December 2022-January 2023 and then ₹2 crore) to one Praveen Vats (Chartered Accountant) for arranging help in ED in respect of the ongoing investigation in liquor case against Aman Dhall, an official statement said.

According to the FIR, Deepak Sangwan, who works as an Assistant General Manager in Air India, had assured Vats that he could arrange help for Dhall in ED’s liquor scam case (by protecting him from arrest) in lieu of some amount of money.

Sangwan introduced Dhall to ED official Khatri in December 2022. Chartered Accountant Praveen Kumar Vats took ₹3 crore from Dhall in six tranches of ₹50 lakh each in December 2022-January 2023.

The FIR said that thereafter, a further ₹2 crore was taken in four tranches.