Delhi likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days, says IMD

SNS | New Delhi | August 4, 2022 1:52 pm

Delhi

Bike riders enjoying Monsoon Rain, in the capital (Photo: Subrata Dutta-SNS)

A fresh bout of rain drenched Delhi on Thursday Morning, providing respite from the sultry weather. Several parts of the Capital including South and North Delhi received light rain with mild thunderstorms and cloudy skies.

As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), it is expected that North Indian states-Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern Rajasthan,  will likely receive heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning for the next five days.

Delhiites experience Monsoon Rain, in the capital (Photo: Subrata Dutta-SNS)

 

Moderate rain will lash parts of Delhi again on Friday and Saturday. Whereas it is expected to receive light rainfall on Sunday and Monday. August 9 to 10 will be dry in Delhi as per the IMD seven-day report.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 33 degrees Celsius whereas the minimum temperature is likely to be  26.8 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 28 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 87%.

After remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category from July 23 onwards, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi deteriorated slightly to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday. The AQI on Wednesday was 122 with PM10 and ozone as the main pollutants. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘satisfactory’ categories on Thursday and Friday as well, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

