Delhi likely to identify 17,000 fresh cases of Covid: Jain

The city is likely to record 17,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday and the positivity rate is expected to be around 17 per cent.

Giving this information before the release of the daily health bulletin, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told media persons that the national capital was the first city-state to experience a surge in Covid-19 infections after the emergence of the Omicron variant because Delhi receives most of the international flights every day.

He asserted that this was the reason why stricter measures had been taken in Delhi to contain the spread of the coronavirus at this stage.

But the situation is not as disturbing as it was during the second wave of the pandemic. He supported his observation with data.

So far, the city has around 31,498 active cases and there are only 1,091 hospitalisd patients. The last time when an equal number of cases were detected, there were around 7,000 patients in hospitals, Jain added.