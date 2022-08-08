Delhi LG launches ‘One Road – One Week’ initiative of NDMC

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today launched the “One Road-One Week” initiative of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) with undertaking a host of repair and maintenance works along footpaths, pavements and central verges of Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road, around the Supreme Court of India.

Personally overseeing and supervising various works like laying of interlocking blocks, pruning of trees, painting of grills and road markings etc, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor directed that revamp works of Tilak Marg and other roads in New Delhi area should be comprehensively undertaken, rather than in a piece meal manner. It should include repair of footpaths, whitewash, painting, beautifying railing, ramps, central verge, proper maintenance of electrical poles and removal of all types of encroachment at the earliest. He stressed upon maintenance and safety of green stretches, as well as daily sweeping and cleaning of the roads.

Saxena directed to complete the revamp of Tilak Marg and Bhagwan Das Road and put up the same on NDMC website, along with “before and after” pictures of the project, for the people to see the work done.

He further instructed the officials to carry out the complete revamp of 15 roads in NDMC areas on priority basis.