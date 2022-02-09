Delhi lashed by rain accompanied by gusty winds

Rainfall accompanied by gusty winds lashed Delhi and NCR on Wednesday morning. The rainfall occurred owing to western disturbances.

The rainfall in the city and the surrounding areas came after the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) forecast for snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The IMD had earlier predicted “thunderstorm with light-to-moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 km/h” in Delhi and adjoining areas. The temperature ranged between 21(high) and 11 degrees (low) Celsius, according to the weather department.

The rain led to a slight improvement in the air quality in the national capital. The air quality index (AQI) showed 280 at 7 am and 299 at 7.35 pm in the “poor” category.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), “AQI improved slightly due to isolated light rain in the morning but lies within ‘poor’. For the next three days (10th, 11th, 12th of February) relatively high wind speeds are likely, enhancing dispersion and improving AQI to ‘moderate’. Air quality tends to remain within the same category when the rates of emissions and dispersion/dilution approximately compensate each other. ”

On Tuesday, SAFAR had said the AQI was likely to improve to “moderate” or “satisfactory” by Wednesday evening due to the expected rain and associated wet deposition. “From Thursday onwards, relatively high wind speed is likely to enhance dispersion and keep AQI within ‘moderate’ or ‘lower end of poor’”, SAFAR had said further. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.